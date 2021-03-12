WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Antigua 2nd ODI Match Preview

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the 2nd ODI match of the Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds, Antigua and Barbuda on Friday, March 12, 2021. Here is our WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks.

WI vs SL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Starting off their World Cup Super League campaigns, the West Indies have taken an early 1-0 lead in their series against Sri Lanka. With the 3-match T20I series also going 2-1 in the Windies' favour, it will be difficult for the Sri Lankans to beat the hosts. The 1st WI vs SL ODI has been marred with a bit of a controversy after Danushka Gunathilaka's wrongful wicket. The in-form batsman for Sri Lanka, Gunathilaka made 55 before he was adjudged to have been obstructing his wicket during a possible run-out chance at the hands of Kieron Pollard.

His wicket was preceded by that of captain Dimuth Karunaratne's 52 and led to a mini-collapse that saw Ashen Bandara (50) as the only player to cross 20 runs. Recently stripped off his Test captain title, Jason Holder and Jason Mohammed took two wickets each for West Indies. Chasing 232, Shai Hope made 110 along with Evin Lewis, who put up 65 to take the Windies to a win. Dushmantha Chameera took both wickets for Sri Lanka.

WI vs SL playing 11 prediction

Sri Lanka - Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, PWH de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

West Indies - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

WI vs SL Key Players

Sri Lanka - Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ashen Bandara, Dushmantha Chameera

West Indies - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder

WI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Danushka Gunathilaka (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope

Allrounders: Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (C), Ashen Bandara, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs SL match prediction

According to our WI vs SL match prediction, Sri Lanka will win this match.

Note: The WI vs SL Dream11 prediction and WI vs SL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket Twitter