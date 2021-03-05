WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2021

Sri Lanka will go up against West Indies in the 2nd T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (6:00 PM, March 5, local time) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on March 6, 2021. Here is our WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks.

Windies win the first T20I by 4 wickets and take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/UKCuLlOzmh — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 4, 2021

WI vs SL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka series 2021 has gotten off to a cracking start after the hosts' dominant 4-wicket win in the first T20I match of the tour. Niroshan Dickwella and Pathum Nissanka's 33 and 39 runs respectively were the best efforts for Sri Lanka as they ended up putting on a below-par 131 runs on the board. Each of the Windies bowlers nabbed a wicket for themselves, with Obed McCoy getting 2-25 as the Lankan batting lineup collapsed. Barring Dickwella and Pathum, no one else on the visiting side managed to cross the 15-run mark, leaving the bowlers too little to work with.

The Windies hit back hard, with Evin Lewis (28) and Lendl Simmons (26) putting up a 52-run opening partnership before Akila Dananjaya broke open the top order, taking down Lewis, veteran batsman Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in an impressive hattrick. At 4-62, the Windies' hopes were rescued by what will now be a historic knock by Kieron Pollard batting alongside Jason Holder. Pollard's six 6s off Dananjaya meant that he walked back with a whopping 345.45 strike rate for his 38 runs. Holder remained not out at 29 as the Windies took a 1-0 lead in the series.

WI vs SL playing 11 prediction

West Indies - Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

Sri Lanka - Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Thisara Perera, PWH de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

WI vs SL Key Players

West Indies - Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard

Sri Lanka - Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal

WI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Evin Lewis

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Akila Dananjaya, PWH de Silva, Fabian Allen

WI vs SL match prediction

According to our WI vs SL match prediction, the West Indies will win this match.

Note: The WI vs SL Dream11 prediction and WI vs SL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

