WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team Ft. Chris Gayle And 3rd T20I Match Preview

West Indies will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, March 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The WI vs SL live streaming will commence at 3:30 AM (Monday, March 8 IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL squads and WI vs SL Dream11 team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka match preview

West Indies started the series on a high as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first T20I. The first T20I saw some thrilling cricket with Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya bagging a hat-trick and Kieron Pollard hitting six sixes in an over. The Windies failed to replicate their performances in the second T20I as Sri Lanka won the game by 43 runs, thus drawing the series level at 1-1.

Barring a couple of individual performances, West Indies batsmen haven't been at their best and they will really need to step their game up in the series-decided. On the other hand, Bangladesh will like to emulate their performances from the last match and secure the series 2-1. Both sides are filled with exciting players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

WI vs SL squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Wicket-keeper), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket-keeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal, Oshada Fernando.

WI vs SL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from WI vs SL playing 11

Chris Gayle

Nicolas Pooran

Danushka Gunathilaka

Wanindu Hasaranga

WI vs SL match prediction: WI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Danushka Gunathilaka (Vice-Captain)

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Akila Dhananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan

WI vs SL live: WI vs SL Dream11 prediction

According to our WI vs SL match prediction, WI are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WI vs SL Dream11 Team and WI vs SL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

