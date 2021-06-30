WI-W-A Vs PK-W-A Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks For 1st Unofficial T20

West Indies A Women are set to battle Pakistan A Women in the three-match unofficial T20 series. The match will be played Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 30. Here is our WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 prediction, WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 team, WI-W-A vs PK-W-A best team and WI-W-A vs PK-W-A scorecard.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A match preview

The series between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will be played simultaneously with the international matches that will be played between the senior team. Reniece Boyce has been named as the captain of West Indies Women A, whereas Sidra Nawaz will lead Pakistan Women A team in the T20 series. The home team are a good squad and will look to make a strong start by winning the opening match of the series. Pakistan Women A team has a good mix of youth and experience in the likes of Sidra Ameen, Kainat Imtiaz, and Omaima Sohail. The players playing in the series will stand an opportunity to perform well in the A-side in order to stake a claim for the national side.

All smiles until the battle begins tomorrow.⚔️ The captains of both the Senior T20I Women's & T20 A Team met at the Captains' Press Conference in Antigua. #WIWvPAKW pic.twitter.com/4vGuLL8nKk — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 29, 2021

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A weather report

Coming to the weather there will cloud cover during the match with chances of rain appearing which is not good news for both teams. The wind gust being around 41 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams are likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the WI-W-A vs PK-W-A prediction a tough one.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A key players

For West Indies A Women the key players for the series will be skipper Reniece Boyce and Sheneta Grimmond. The team will be expecting both these players to perform well in this series and take them to victory. The Pakistan Women A team will want Sidra Nawaz and Ayesha Naseemto to perform well in this series. All these players are expected to do well in this match

