WI-W-A Vs PK-W-A Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

West Indies A Women are set to battle Pakistan A Women in the three-match unofficial T20 series. The match will be played Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 30. Here is our WI-W-A vs PK-W-A live stream details, West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A live telecast, WI-W-A vs PK-W-A pitch report and WI-W-A vs PK-W-A live scores.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A match preview

The series between these two teams will be played simultaneously with the international matches between West Indies Women's national team and Pakistan women's national team. This series also presents a chance for players from both sides to knock on selectors doors and force their way into the national setup. Reniece Boyce has been named as the captain of West Indies Women A, whereas Sidra Nawaz will lead Pakistan Women A team in the T20 series.

The home team are a good squad and will look to make a strong start by winning the opening match of the series. The Pakistan Women A team has a good mix of youth and experience in the likes of Sidra Ameen, Kainat Imtiaz, and Omaima Sohail. The players playing in the series will stand an opportunity to perform well in the A-side in order to stake a claim for the national side.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the WI-W-A vs PK-W-A match, the 22-yard strip is expected to be slightly on the slower side. The slow bowlers are likely to have a say in this contest as batters look to dominate the bowling attack. Even the score of 140 is defendable on this venue. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first

Coming to the weather, there will cloud cover during the match with chances of rain appearing, which is not good news for both teams. It will be interesting to see if both teams are likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the WI-W-A vs PK-W-A prediction a tough one.

West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A live telecast and WI-W-A vs PK-W-A live scores

The West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A live telecast will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. There is no proper details regarding where to get WI-W-A vs PK-W-A live stream. For WI-W-A vs PK-W-A live scores, fans can visit official social media pages of both teams. Coming to the WI-W-A vs PK-W-A prediction, WI-W-A would come out on top in this contest.

Disclaimer: The WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 team and WI-W-A vs PK-W-A prediction do not guarantee positive results.



Image: Pakistan Cricket/ Twitter