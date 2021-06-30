Last Updated:

WI-W Vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 1st T20I Match Preview

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 prediction: Here are complete match details, weather, pitch report along with the WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team.

Written By
Suraj Alva
WI-W vs PK-W dream11

Pakistan Cricket / Twitter


West Indies Women are set to battle Pakistan Women in Match 1 of the three-match T20I series. The match will be played Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 30. Here is our WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction, WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team, WI-W vs PK-W best team and WI-W vs PK-W scorecard.

WI-W vs PK-W match preview

This series promises to be an exciting one since both the teams have very good players in the squad. The Pakistan Women team comprises of both youngsters and experienced players. This is for the first time in the history of Pakistan Women’s cricket that the national side and ‘A’ side have travelled together and will also play on the same dates. The West Indies Women's team on the eother hand will look to make the home advantage count and register a series win over their opponents. All 28 players, from the senior and the A team, will be eligible to be picked for the five-match ODI series, which will be played following the completion of the T20Is between these teams.

WI-W vs PK-W weather report

Coming to the weather, there will cloud cover during the match with chances of rain appearing which is not good news for both teams. The wind gust being around 44 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams are likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the WI-W vs PK-W prediction a tough one.

READ | Former Team India selector Sarandeep Singh reveals why Dhoni didn't get a farewell match

WI-W vs PK-W key players

For West Indies Women, the key players for the series will be skipper Stafanie Taylor and Anisa Mohammed. The team will be expecting both these players to perform well in this series and take them to victory. The Pakistan Women team will want Javeria Khan and Diana Baig to perform well in this series. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

READ | WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 prediction, team news, top fantasy picks for 1st unofficial T20

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction

As per our WI-W vs PK-W prediction, WI-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team and WI-W vs PK-W prediction do not guarantee positive results.

READ | South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20: Visitors seal thrilling 1-run win to make it 2-1

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

READ | Kane Williamson back on top in ICC batting rankings after WTC win over India, Jadeja slips
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND