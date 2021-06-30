WI-W Vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 1st T20I Match Preview

West Indies Women are set to battle Pakistan Women in Match 1 of the three-match T20I series. The match will be played Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 30. Here is our WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction, WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team, WI-W vs PK-W best team and WI-W vs PK-W scorecard.

WI-W vs PK-W match preview

This series promises to be an exciting one since both the teams have very good players in the squad. The Pakistan Women team comprises of both youngsters and experienced players. This is for the first time in the history of Pakistan Women’s cricket that the national side and ‘A’ side have travelled together and will also play on the same dates. The West Indies Women's team on the eother hand will look to make the home advantage count and register a series win over their opponents. All 28 players, from the senior and the A team, will be eligible to be picked for the five-match ODI series, which will be played following the completion of the T20Is between these teams.

Captains of national Pakistan and West Indies women's sides having a pre-series chat!#SpiritOfCricket | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/cmh9o5kThF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 29, 2021

WI-W vs PK-W weather report

Coming to the weather, there will cloud cover during the match with chances of rain appearing which is not good news for both teams. The wind gust being around 44 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams are likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the WI-W vs PK-W prediction a tough one.

WI-W vs PK-W key players

For West Indies Women, the key players for the series will be skipper Stafanie Taylor and Anisa Mohammed. The team will be expecting both these players to perform well in this series and take them to victory. The Pakistan Women team will want Javeria Khan and Diana Baig to perform well in this series. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction

As per our WI-W vs PK-W prediction, WI-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 team and WI-W vs PK-W prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter