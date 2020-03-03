WI W Vs SA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

South Africa Women will face West Indies Women in Match 20 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The WI W vs SA W live match will be played at Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday, March 3 at 1:30 PM IST. Dane van Niekerk will captain South Africa and Stafanie Taylor will lead West Indies in the WI W vs SA W live match as here is our WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction, WI W vs SA W Dream11 team, WI W vs SA W match prediction and WI W vs SA W playing 11.

WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the WI W vs SA W Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the WI W vs SA W playing 11 will be formed prior to the WI W vs SA W Dream11 team.

WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction - South Africa Women: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Trisha Chetty (wicketkeeper), Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.

WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction - West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, and Cherry Ann Fraser.

WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction: WI W vs SA W Dream11 team

Here is the WI W vs SA W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee, Shemaine Campbelle

Batsmen: Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Dane van Niekerk (vice-captain), Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman

Please keep in mind that the WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The WI W vs SA W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction: WI W vs SA W match prediction

As per our WI W vs SA W Dream11 prediction, South Africa are currently second in Group B with three wins out of three games. Their last game was against Pakistan Women and they won by 17 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt. Their best bowlers in the game were Shabnim Ismail and Dane van Neikerk.

West Indies are currently third in Group B with one win out of three games. Their last game was against England Women and their opponents won by 46 runs. Their best batsmen were Lee-Ann Kirby and Britney Cooper. Their best bowlers were Anisa Mohammed and Afy Fletcher.

The WI W vs SA W live match can be expected to be won by South Africa, according to our WI W vs SA W match prediction.

WI W vs SA W Live

The WI W vs SA live match can be watched on the Star Sports Network. On television, this match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, this match can be streamed live on Hotstar.

