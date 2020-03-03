WI W Vs SA W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Women's T20 World Cup Match Preview

West Indies Women will face South Africa Women in Match 20 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Tuesday, March 3 at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The WI W vs SA W live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming WI W vs SA W live match including the WI W vs SA W live streaming updates, WI W vs SA W live score, WI W vs SA W live stream online and other Women's T20 World Cup match details.

WI W vs SA W live streaming details: Where to watch WI W vs SA W live match in India?

The WI W vs SA W live match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. On television, this match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, the WI W vs SA W live streaming will be on Hotstar and Jio TV. The WI W vs SA live stream online will not be on ICC's Facebook page but all WI W vs SA W live match highlights and WI W vs SA W live scores can be found on it. The WI W vs SA W live streaming will start at 1.30 PM IST on March 3.

WI W vs SA W live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

Out of the 24 T20 matches that have been played at the Sydney Showground Stadium, an equal number of matches have been won by, both, the team batting first and the team batting second. The highest total at the ground has been 189/3. According to AccuWeather, Sydney will see a high temperature of 23 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. There is a high chance of rain during the WI W vs SA W live match.

WI W vs SA W live match: Women's T20 World Cup match preview

South Africa are currently second in Group B with three wins out of three games. Their last game was against Pakistan Women and they won by 17 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt. Their best bowlers in the game were Shabnim Ismail and Dane van Neikerk.

West Indies are currently third in Group B with one win out of three games. Their last game was against England Women and their opponents won by 46 runs. Their best batsmen were Lee-Ann Kirby and Britney Cooper. Their best bowlers were Anisa Mohammed and Afy Fletcher.

The WI W vs SA W live match can be expected to be won by South Africa Women, according to our Women's T20 World Cup match prediction.

