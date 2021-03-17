WIC President's XI Vs Sri Lanka Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

West Indies President's XI will take on Sri Lanka in a two-day practice Test match of the Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua from March 17-18, 2021. Here are the WICP-XI vs SL live streaming details, WIC President's XI vs Sri Lanka live telecast in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

WIC President's XI vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: WICP-XI vs SL preview

Winless in all their bilateral series since March 2020, Sri Lanka will be looking to finally put their rough year behind them with a win in the Test series against the West Indies. The visitors will come into this series with back-to-back Test series losses against South Africa and England and a comprehensive white-ball series defeat against West Indies. This two-day practice Test will kick off the two-match Test series between the two sides which Sri Lanka will be desperate to win.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will be coming into this match with strong ODI and T20I series victories against Sri Lanka and a hugely successful Test series against Bangladesh and will look to continue that form to close out their series. The hosts will have Shai Hope at their disposal for this practice and will hope that he makes a smooth transition to red-ball cricket from his recent white-ball form. They will also have Kyle Masters, who made a dazzling double-ton on debut in Bangladesh, earlier this year.

WIC President's XI vs Sri Lanka live telecast in India: WICP-XI vs SL live streaming details

As with the rest of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka series, the WIC President's XI vs Sri Lanka practice Test will not be a televised event in India. While FanCode has streamed the rest of the series, there is no word yet on whether they will stream this game. Fans who wish to follow the proceedings of this match can do so by following the WICP-XI vs SL live scores on the social media accounts and websites of West Indies Cricket and Sri Lanka Cricket.

WICP-XI vs SL 1st T20I: WICP-XI vs SL pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua has proven to be an ideal batting pitch in recent times. There should also be a considerable amount of movement, helping pacers get some early scalps. Accuweather's prediction for the match is not very promising, with bouts of rain expected throughout the day, which could affect the WICP-XI vs SL live scores. The temperature will hit a high of 28°C with humidity at 79% towards the end of the day. The WICP-XI vs SL prediction would be that the match would be a draw.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter