WICC Vs POCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Winterthur CC will face Power CC in the upcoming clash on Day 4 in ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. Both sides have performed considerably well in the tournament so far. However, the race for the top 4 is now up and running with teams like Cossonay CC still alive in the competition. A win in this game is a must for both sides to keep their chances alive to compete for glory.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The WICC vs POCC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

The WICC vs POCC match will commence on Thursday, June 25 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, WICC vs POCC Dream11 top picks and WICC vs POCC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

WICC vs POCC Dream11 team

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

WICC vs POCC Dream11 top picks

Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana (Captain) Saqib Ali (Vice-captain) Chris Lodge Abdul Khalik Rana Safiat ullah Sajid Ashfaq Ahamd

Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

Squads for the WICC vs POCC Dream11 team

WICC vs POCC Dream11 team: Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

WICC vs POCC Dream11 team: Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

WICC vs POCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Winterthur CC: M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

Power CC: A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, B Singh and M Rana

WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction

Our WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction is that Winterthur CC will win this match.

Note: The WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, WICC vs POCC Dream11 top picks and WICC vs POCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WICC vs POCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)