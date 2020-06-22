WICC Vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Winterthur CC will face Zurich Crickets CC in the fifth clash of the ECS T10 St Gallen league this week. The ZUCC vs SGCC matchup will be the second encounter of the day for both the sides. Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The WICC vs ZUCC match will be played in Stockholm.

WICC vs ZUCC will commence on June 22 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks and WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 team.

WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 team

WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks

Sufyan Cheema (Captain) Muralitharan Gnanasekaram (Vice-captain) Kasun Munasinghe James West (wk) Gokul Das Eden Wardle

Squads for the WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 team

WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 team: Winterthur CC (WICC)

Mohamed Aqular, Sufyan Cheema, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Pio De Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Deesh Banneheka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Chris Lodge, Sahan Lakshitha, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Elyas Mahmudi, Imran Sirajudeen, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufiyan, Diyon Johnson

WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 team: Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC)

Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Dayn Pariaug, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel

WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Winterthur CC : Sufyan Cheema (wk), Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Pio De Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Deesh Banneheka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana

Zurich Crickets CC: James West (wk), Gokul Das, Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Eden Wardle, Baljit Singh, Wafadar Wahidzai, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Suleman Ali-Khan, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai

WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction

Our WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction is that Winterthur CC will win this game.

Note: The WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks and WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WICC vs ZUC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook