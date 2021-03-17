WICP-XI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Sri Lanka's Tour Of West Indies 2021

West Indies President's XI will take on Sri Lanka in a two-day practice Test match of the Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua from March 17-18, 2021. Here is our WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 team and WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 top picks.

WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After a tough white-ball series against West Indies, the Sri Lankan men's cricket team will take the hosts on in a two-Test match series beginning on March 21. This will be preceded by a short, 2-day-long practice Test, which is set to begin on March 17. With their 1-2 loss in the T20I series and 0-3 thrashing in the recently concluded ODI series, Sri Lanka will hope to go back home with at least this Test series to their name. The visitors will come into this game having just played England in two Tests at home and South Africa in two Tests away from home and will hope to use that experience to their advantage here.

The West Indies side meanwhile, will be hoping to continue their dominant streak and round up their series with a win in the Test series. The hosts will have Shai Hope at their disposal for this practice and will hope that he makes a smooth transition to red-ball cricket from his recent white-ball form. It will also be an interesting match for Kyle Masters who made a dazzling debut in Bangladesh earlier this year. West Indies will be coming into this series with a successful series against Bangladesh and an unsuccessful one against New Zealand.

WICP-XI vs SL playing 11 prediction

West Indies President's XI - Kavem Hodge, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase(c), Jahmar Hamilton(w), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Roshen Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

WICP-XI vs SL Key Players

West Indies President's XI - Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Thirimanne

WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kyle Mayers, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shai Hope

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Roston Chase, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Vishwa Fernando

WICP-XI vs SL match prediction

According to our WICP-XI vs SL match prediction, West Indies President's XI will win this match.

Note: The WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 prediction and WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 team and WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

