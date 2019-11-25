WIE Vs TNT Dream11 Super50 Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

West Indies Emerging will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the Super50 Cup Day-Night match which will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The match will be played on Monday, November 25, 2019 and will commence at 11:00 PM (IST).

WIE vs TNT Dream11 Match Preview

West Indies Emerging are presently placed second on the points table. They have played seven matches so far, winning on four occasions, while losing two, with one match being abandoned. Trinidad and Tobago have played seven matches and have won six matches while losing once.

WIE vs TNT Dream11 Top Picks

Joshua Da Silva has scored 272 runs in six matches for West Indies Emerging, while Justin Greaves has scored 239 runs in six fixtures. Keon Harding has been phenomenal with the ball with 16 wickets to his credit in six matches. Ashmead Nedd has taken six wickets in three matches for West Indies Emerging. Darren Bravo would be instrumental for Trinidad and Tobago, having scored 453 runs in eight matches. Yannick Ottley has 12 wickets in seven matches.

WIE vs TNT Dream11 teams

West Indies Emerging: Yannic Cariah (c), Kimani Melius, Camarie Boyce, Roland Cato, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Gidron Pope, Kevin Sinclair

Imran Khan (c), Steven Katwaroo, Darren Bravo, Kyle Hope, Akeal Hosein, Isaiah Rajah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jason Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith, Tion Webster.

WIE vs TNT Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Yannic Cariah

Vice-captain: Darren Bravo

WIE vs TNT Dream 11 team

Wicket-keeper: Steven Katwaroo

Batsmen: Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah

Bowlers: Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Khan, Yannick Ottley

All-rounders: Jason Mohammed, Roland Cato

WIE vs TNT Dream11 Match Predictions

Trinidad and Tobago are the favourites for the match due to their great form this season.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.