Will Ashes Take Place? England's ECB To Prioritise Discussion On Australia's COVID Norms

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has finally opened up about its plans for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. The ECB on Monday issued a statement saying that the board will meet this week to decide on the upcoming Australia tour. The ECB said the board will decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Ashes series to go ahead. The ECB also stated that over the past weekend, English players were provided with the latest information regarding the proposed arrangements for the highly-anticipated series.

"We remain in regular and positive dialogue with Cricket Australia over these arrangements as the picture is constantly evolving. With health and wellbeing at the forefront, our focus is to ensure the tour can go ahead with conditions for players and management to perform at their best. We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback," the ECB said in a statement.

What's the controversy surrounding Ashes?

The Ashes had come under the cloud after several England players expressed unwillingness to tour Australia for the five-match Test series over the Australian government's strict COVID-19 protocols that could refrain their family members from travelling with them. England vice-captain Jos Buttler has made it crystal clear that he will not be travelling to Australia for the iconic Ashes series starting 8 December without his family. The five-match Test series is scheduled to begin from December 8 and continue till January 18.

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from 8-12 December whereas, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20 will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).

Image: ICC/Twitter