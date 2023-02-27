Will Ashleigh Gardner Lead Gujarat Giants In The Inaugural WPL? Team Drops Huge Hint

With the inaugural season of Women's Premier League set to begin this week, the franchise of Gujarat Giants, who are yet to announce the captain of their squad, have dropped a major hint on who might indeed lead the team. Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Deandra Dottin are among the leading candidates to take the spot. Gujarat Giants are scheduled to play the season's opener on March 4 against Mumbai Indians.

The team of Gujarat Giants who built an impressive team in the WPL Auction, are yet to name their flagbearer. However, on Monday, the team seemingly gave in the name of who it is going to be.

Through social media, the franchise revealed the jersey of the season and the name that's been showcased in the video presentation is of Ashleigh Gardner's. Thus, strong assertions can be drawn about Gardner's ultimate selection.

🥁 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬 🥁



Presenting to you, our jersey for the inaugural @wplt20 season. The glorious jersey depicts the passion & enthusiasm of our lionesses who are set to give it their all in the first ever season! 🤍🏏🔥



[1/2] pic.twitter.com/zC5951U4jB — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) February 26, 2023

While the Jersey reveal gives a hint the only update that can put a stamp to the assertion is the official announcement. Considering the WPL is about to commence, hence, the official announcement can come any time.

Who is Ashleign Gardner?

Ashleigh Garner is an all-rounder, who plays for the Australian national team. A certain starter, Gardner is avital player for her side and with ability to both bat and bowl, she is expected to come out as a formidable asset to the Gujarat Giants teamm.

Gujarat Giants squad for WPL 2023

Ashleigh Gardner

Beth Mooney

Georgia Wareham

Sneh Rana

Annabel Sutherland

Deandra Dottin

Mansi Joshi

Monica Patel

Sabbineni Meghana

Hurley Gala

Parunika Sisodia

Sophia Dunkley

Sushma Verma

Tanuja Kanwer

Harleen Deol

Ashwani Kumari

Dayalan Hemalatha

Shabnam Shakil

Gujarat Giants Team Owner

The Gujarat Giants are owned by the Adani Group. Which in-turn is owned by Gautam Adani.