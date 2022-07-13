Will Asia Cup Be Moved Out Of Sri Lanka Amid Political Unrest? Here's What May Unfold Next

The upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is in peril due to Sri Lanka's ongoing political and economic crises, so much so that it remains under the threat of being moved out of the island country, if rumours are to be believed. Still now, there has been no official briefing from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) or any other cricket boards as to whether there will be a change of venue for the multi-nation tournament. Sri Lanka is currently going through its worst political and economic crisis in decades with protests taking place all over the country.

The Asia Cup 2022 has come under serious doubts due to Sri Lanka's ongoing protests and the ensuing installation of a state emergency. Whether Sri Lanka will be able to host the Asia Cup or if it will be shifted owing to the instability is the main concern among the Asian cricketing fraternity right now.

As per a report by Inside Sport, the Asian cricketing boards are monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka and a decision is expected to be made prior to last week of July. The Sri Lanka cricket board is expected to incur a loss of $5-6 million in case the tournament is moved out of the country. The Sri Lanka board is trying hard to convince the stakeholders that it is perfectly capable of hosting the Asia Cup despite the ongoing turmoil. Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia's men's squad for a bilateral series and also played women's white-ball games against India.

Asia Cup 2022 schedule

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already confirmed the dates for Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. The qualifiers for the same are slated to be held from August 20 onwards.

The multi-nation tournament will see six teams take part in the event with Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka occupying the five spots, leaving four teams to battle out for the remaining one. Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, and Kuwait will lock horns against each other in the qualifiers of the competition to secure a spot in the main event.

Image: ACC/Twitter/AP