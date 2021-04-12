Will Chris Lynn Not Stay For The Entirety Of IPL 2021? What Is The Latest T20 Development?

Chris Lynn had a fantastic start to IPL 2021 despite the Mumbai Indians (MI) losing to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game. However, Lynn may not stay for the entirety of IPL 2021 as the latest T20 development may change things. Reports suggest that Chris Lynn may not even feature against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Tuesday's IPL game.

Will Chris Lynn MI journey come to an end earlier than expected?

Chris Lynn IPL 2021 got off to a flyer as he smacked 49 runs off 35 balls. Despite an excellent performance, Chris Lynn IPL 2021 may come to an earlier than expected end. A recent development confirms that Quinton de Kock is available for tomorrow's game against KKR, suggesting he could replace Chris Lynn as the opening batsman. According to media reports, Zaheer Khan confirmed that Quinton de Kock would be available for tomorrow's game against KKR.

Chris Lynn may leave IPL 2021 early because of PSL 2021 schedule

If Chris Lynn is not going to feature in the MI starting line-up, it is unlikely that he will stay for the entirety of IPL 2021 and may leave earlier for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Although the PSL 2021 schedule does not clash with the IPL 2021 schedule, quarantine rules may make it difficult for cricketers to feature in the entirety of both tournaments. Chris Lynn is a part of the Lahore Qalandars squad who play their opening match on June 1st while the IPL ends on May 30th.

IPL 2021 schedule: KKR vs MI live stream

Fans can watch KKR vs MI live on the Star Sports network. The KKR vs MI live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Meanwhile, the KKR vs MI live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media pages of the IPL and the participating teams.

MI Indians squad depth: Chris Lynn MI stint may end early

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

List of players bought: Adam Milne (Rs 3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.40 crore), James Neesham (Rs 0.50 crore), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 0.20 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 0.20 crore), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 0.20 crore)