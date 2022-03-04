Will Cricket Australia Cancel Pakistan Tour After Blast In Peshawar Kills More Than 50?

The cricketing world witnessed history being scripted on Friday as Australia began their first bilateral series in Pakistan after 24 years. While the Aussies locked horns with the hosts at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, a deadly incident that occurred two hours away from the location of the third Test shook the entire nation. A massive suicide bomb attack in a mosque near Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar neighbourhood's Qissa Khwani bazaar reportedly has taken 50 lives so far with over 194 injured.

Meanwhile, the terror act in Peshawar might have adverse effects on Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022, which became possible loads of struggles for the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB). New Zealand and England earlier pulled out of their scheduled bilateral series against Pakistan, which came as a big blow for PCB, who looked to revive international cricket in the country. The Rawalpindi Test kicked off on Friday with heavy security cover, comprising over 4100 security personnel and army snipers.

Will the suicide bomb attack affect Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022?

As per a report by Sydney Morning Herald, Aussie team officials are in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. However, there is no suggestion that the attack will change anything in the ongoing series, which is Australia’s first Test in Pakistan since 1998. The teams will travel to Karachi and Lahore for the final two games of the three-match series, and will not travel to Peshawar.

Former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the terror attack a day after welcoming the Aussies. While cricket fans around the globe await to watch if Australia’s tour gets affected by the bombing, the security personnel at Rawalpindi have been already put on high alert. The team is staying in Islamabad for the first Test and even the team officials are monitoring the situation.

Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022: Full Schedule

Pakistan vs Australia, Test series:

PAK vs AUS, 1st Test- March 4-8 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test- March 12-16 at National Stadium, Karachi

PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test-March 21-25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series:

PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI- March 29 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS, 2nd ODI- March 31 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI- April 2 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Australia, One-off T20I:

PAK vs AUS, Only T20I- April 5 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Image: ANI/Instagram-@cricketaustralia