Will David Warner And Steve Smith Not Play IPL 2021? CA CEO Gives Hint To Fans

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 4, the BCCI has recently come to a decision in its Special General Meeting on Saturday to resume the IPL 2021 Phase 2 in the UAE. Even after the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will be resumed, the BCCI has an important hurdle in front of it as some of the international players are set to miss the remaining portion of the league due to unavailability. Just when the England players might miss the IPL 2021 Phase 2, the availability of Australian players like David Warner and Steve Smith has become uncertain.

Australian players to skip IPL 2021 Phase 2?

As per the IPL news regarding the Australian players, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has recently given a statement for the IPL 2021 Phase 2. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Hockley said that the topic of the IPL 2021 will have to discussed but that would be done only after everyone gets back together as a group. He further stated that the Australian players have just got out of their quarantine period in Sydney and their first priority is to make sure they are reunited with their families.

Cricket Australia CEO's response to IPL 2021 Phase 2

Nick Hockley also reminded everyone that the Australian team will also be preparing for its West Indies tour that is set to take place in July. Speaking about the experience of players, he added that the players were clearly shaken, and they were very appreciative to be back home and were looking forward to being reunited with family and friends. Speaking about the regrouping of the team, he said that the squad for the West Indies tour will then regroup at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane and that would be the time for the team to refocus.

Pat Cummins to quit the remaining portion of the IPL 2021

As per the IPL news, Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins has confirmed that he will be backing out of the remaining portion of IPL 2021. Pat Cummins confirmed his absence after ending the quarantine period in Sydney, although the reason to quit the IPL 2021 Phase 2 hasn’t been given yet. After the suspension of the IPL 2021 on May 4, the Australian contingent had to spend their time in the Maldives due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Australian government. After the players were exempted, they had to spend a 2-week quarantine period in Sydney after which they were reunited with their families on Monday.

The Australian players might reconsider their participation in the IPL 2021 Phase 2 due to the travelling challenges that arise citing various restrictions and quarantine guidelines. The Australian side will be focusing on the health and fitness of its players for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that is set to take place in October. Considering all the above challenges followed by national commitment, the participation of players like David Warner and Steve Smith will still be under question.

