Will David Warner Play For SRH Again? Coach Gives Update On Ex-skipper's Availability

David Warner's future with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season is all but over after the player himself confirmed about not being part of the playing XI anymore. David Warner has struggled to perform with the bat in the IPL 2021 season and has also lost his captaincy during the first half of the tournament. In the second half of the IPL 2021 tournament, David Warner played the initial matches, before he was left to cheer for the side from the team's hotel room with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning their second match of the season against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad coach gives update on David Warner's future

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Trevor Bayliss also stayed mum over David Warner's future but also provided the reason behind David Warner staying back at the hotel. He said, "We can't make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match, we made the decision. He was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel [Kedar Jadhav and Shahbaz Nadeem were the others].

He further said, "We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know". Speaking about David Warner's future Trevor Bayliss said, "Look that certainly has not been discussed and It is something that… this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the amount of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL."

IPL 2021: David Warner career at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Despite having a poor IPL 2021 season, David Warner has cemented his place as one of the great batsman to have played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. The Australian is the highest run-getter for the Hyderabad franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scoring re over 4000 for the Orange army at an average of 49.55 and strike rate of 142.59. Under David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.