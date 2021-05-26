Will David Warner Play For SRH In IPL 2022? Star Batsman Gives Massive Hint On Wednesday

Australia's dynamic opening batsman David Warner has emerged to be a top attraction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. The talented cricketer earned great recognition for his stint as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side. While many fans firmly believe that the southpaw's contribution towards the success of the franchise remains unparalleled, the team management decided to hand over the captaincy reins to Kane Williamson midway into IPL 2021. Warner's unceremonious exit came in as a rude shock for SRH supporters and many experts also speculated that this could be his last season with the 2016 champions. However, the latest David Warner Instagram post could be a hint of things to come in the future.

Did David Warner give fans a major hint regarding his future with SRH?

The champion cricketer is known to have a very close association with the franchise over the years. It is worth mentioning that it was under Warner's captaincy that the team clinched their maiden championship title in 2016. Moreover, the swashbuckling batter is also their most prolific run-scorer in the competition. This is why many cricket enthusiasts were surprised when it was announced that Kane Williamson will replace the Australian international as the skipper during the 14th edition of the cash-rich league after SRH got a slow start.

The franchise has heavily relied on the veteran for fireworks with the bat, and the champion cricketer has seldom disappointed. The left-hander was at his destructive best during the 2016 season as he accumulated 848 runs from 17 games. The player's performance with the bat as well as his tactical brilliance as the leader was instrumental in SRH claiming their first IPL title.

David Warner recently shared an Instagram story reminiscing the team's stunning championship victory of 2016. The SRH team trumped the upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the ultimate clash of the season to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the very first time. A certain section of the audience had opined that Warner's association with SRH could come to an end soon after he failed to retain his side in the playing eleven after losing the captaincy. However, his latest story suggests that he still is looking forward to being a part of the Hyderabad-based franchise.

David Warner IPL 2021 journey

The opening batter struggled to lead from the front, with his batting form also taking a hit in IPL 2021. While the star batsman managed to score two half-centuries in the league, many fans believe that he did not perform to his potential in his six appearances. He could score 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and an ordinary strike rate of 110.28. The David Warner IPL 2021 stint proved to be an underwhelming one for him and he will be keen to make a strong comeback in the flagship T20 competition.

David Warner stats in IPL

The 34-year-old has featured in 148 matches in the T20 competition and he has amassed 5447 runs in the same. As per the David Warner stats in the IPL, the left-hander has slammed 4 centuries and 50 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. It is worth mentioning that no overseas player has scored more runs in IPL when compared to Warner.

Image source: David Warner Instagram