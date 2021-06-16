Will David Warner Return To Action In IPL 2021? Australian Star Enjoys Family Time At Home

Cricket Australia, on Wednesday, announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. Notably, a number of Australian star players were missing from the squad, which included David Warner. The southpaw decided to pull out of the Caribbean and Bangladesh tours to spend time with his family.

Warner was in India last month where he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble resulted in the tournament's suspension with immediate effect. With IPL 2021 suspended, Warner, who among 38 Australians who featured in the competition, had to wait for about 10 days before the Australian government lifted the temporary ban on its citizens travelling from India.

The Australian contingent flew to the Maldives where they stayed for 10 days. Subsequently, the Aussies reached Syndey and served the mandatory 14-day quarantine. After going through such a hectic schedule, Warner finally reunited with his family and his withdrawal from the upcoming tours is to spend some time with his family who he has been away from for a while. The cricketer has been pretty active on Instagram where he keeps sharing endearing posts with his wife and daughters.

Meanwhile, the withdrawal of David Warner from the tours has left IPL 2021 fans worried. They are wondering, "Will David Warner return to action in IPL 2021?" It is likely that the explosive opener will return for IPL 2021 given that the T20 World Cup 2021 is right after India's premier T20 tournament. Moreover, with him missing Australia's upcoming series against West Indies and Bangladesh, he will need some game time behind him to get into the groove which he can get in the IPL.

