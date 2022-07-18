WATCH: Former India Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP, Raina Comments

Legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and 27 other leaders took oath as Rajya Sabha members on July 18 in the monsoon session of the parliament. The former spinner is a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is one of the five members of the party who have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Punjab.

Harbhajan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

After taking oath as a Member of Parliament of the Rajya Sabha, Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle to put up a video and reiterate his promise to do the best he can for the people of Punjab and the rest of India. In his speech, he said that whatever work he does, will be for the good of the nation and will do it truthfully.

After taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan joins the likes of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, former batter Navjot Singh Sidhu and former skippers Mohammad Azharuddin, and Gautam Gambhir, among others who joined politics after retiring from cricket.

Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House . I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation .. Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/5qkjHEQkn2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2022

Other members to have taken oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath along with nearly 25 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members. A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani were the others in the list.

Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, and V Vijendra Prasad also took the oath on Monday. Renowned former athlete PT Usha (from Kerala) and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja (from Tamil Nadu) could not be present in the Rajya Sabha to take the oath due to some reasons.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki. The House also paid homage to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

(Inputs from ANI)