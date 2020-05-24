Will Empty-stadium Sports Work? Mithali Raj Answers On Cricket, COVID-time Fitness & More

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj admitted that the coronavirus-forced lockdown had made it difficult for a professional & active athlete like her to be confined within the four walls but fixed routines and efficient use of limited resources allowed her to maintain her fitness regime in the absence of the sport and outdoor training.

Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, the top Indian cricketer revealed that training programmes provided to her by her trainers which helped her - primarily keep her mental state in happier zones amid lack of human-to-human interaction and also regularized her sleep pattern with the help of breathing exercises.

Describing herself as a person who is used to the 'morning routine', Mithali Raj said that she missed going to the academy in the morning to train and watching young talents work on themselves, honing their skills. Talking about her teammates, the veteran cricketer said that she was glad she could interact with the other girls on digital platforms, especially at the time of a disaster and a pandemic, and admitted that she missed the banter on the field with the other stars.

"Right now to think about the future, there is a lot of uncertainty around. Yes, the Boards are trying their best to understand the situation, follow the government rules and to see if it is safe to resume sports. It is also the fear that anyone can contract the virus in any form", said Mithali Rajh, talking about the immediate future of cricket post-COVID. "I'm quite hopeful and optimistic that things will get better with days to come. Yes, 2021 World Cup is in February and it seems to be as per schedule. I hope things will sort out by then and we will be on the ground soon training. We were scheduled to play England in June-July which is now tentatively postponed - hoping to get a series or two before the World Cup as a preparation. It is never easy for a professional athlete to straight away get going. At some levels, our fitness levels have dropped compared to what we were before the lockdown. It is imperative that all of us will be trying to up our fitness skills and work on our skills which would require time", she added.

Referring to suggestions of the game being played without fans, Mithali Raj said that as athletes, they would go on to play the sport without the fans, considering the safety of everyone and said that viewership would increase if live coverage was provided for the matches. The veteran cricketer pointed out that the joy of watching a live game in the stadium was a different feeling for fans but they will have to forego it until a vaccine was discovered for the coronavirus.

"Reading I have always done for years. It is one of the habits that I developed on tour. I just finished a couple of books: Satyajit Ray's Meluda Adventures and Paddy Upton's book on his experience as the mental coach with the men's team during the period when they won the World Cup in 2011. A lot of insights from the book has helped me as a cricketer. Right now, I'm reading White Mughal by William Dalrymple", said Mithali Raj, talking about her love for reading book.

Mithali Raj extended her gratitude to the frontline coronavirus crusaders for their efforts to help the world amid the pandemic and requested those who were privileged to come out and help the needy.

