Will Eoin Morgan Pull Out Of IPL 2021? KKR Captain Gives Important Update To Fans

The IPL 2021 is going through a challenging time as players are withdrawing from the league at regular intervals. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the league is being carried out with strict bio-bubble protocols that allow the matches to be carried out. Even though the matches are organized without any trouble, the league is seeing its international players withdraw from the tournament.

The withdrawal of Liam Livingstone raises questions among fans

So far, 3 English players have withdrawn from the league. Although Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer had to back out from the tournament due to injury, the English right-hand batsman Liam Livingstone left the Rajasthan Royals squad mid-season due to bio-bubble fatigue. Players like R Ashwin had earlier withdrawn from the league to support his family. In wake of this exodus, the KKR fans were also left with the question, “Will Eoin Morgan pull out of IPL 2021?”, which he clarified in the press conference after the PBKS vs KKR match.

Will Eoin Morgan pull out of IPL 2021?

The KKR team 2021 won their last match against the Punjab Kings by 5 wickets. In the post-match press conference, Eoin Morgan said that when we first came out of the lockdown, he remembered the first sport on TV in New Zealand and in Australia. He said that the arrangement of the Rugby Union’s League and then slowly the Bundesliga and the Premier League displayed that a league can be carried out while the country is almost in lockdown. He also said that it gave a template for games to carried out as long as it doesn’t disturb what’s happening in the public eye.

Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 expected to continue

Eoin Morgan also said that as a team they constantly talk about the situation that happening outside the bio-bubble and they lend their support and gratitude to everybody going through tough times. Considering his interview, the Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 journey with the KKR team 2021 is expected to continue till the end. So far, Eoin Morgon has played 6 matches scoring 92 runs.

