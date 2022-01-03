The second Test match between India and South Africa is all set to get underway at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday. After registering an emphatic win in the first Test match in Centurion, India will look to take an unassailable lead by winning the second Test as well. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and the Virat Kohli-led side will work to alter the previously unattained record when they take the field beginning January 3.

Will Vihari replace Shardul?

Meanwhile, the Indian team may make a few changes to its playing XI for the second Test match. Given India's desire to bolster its middle order, Hanuma Vihari might replace all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the starting XI. Along with Vihari, Shreyas Iyer is also available for selection, but considering that the 28-year-old Andhra Pradesh player has been touring with the Indian side for several months without getting much playing time, he may receive a nod ahead of Iyer.

Vihari was part of the 'India A' squad which toured South Africa earlier last month to play three unofficial Tests ahead of the Indian senior team's scheduled visit. Vihari was included in India A squad so that he could get acclimatised to the conditions. Vihari performed well in the series as he finished as India A's top run-scorer with 227 runs in 3 matches at an average of 75.66. Here's how the Indian side could look in the second Test match if Vihari is included in the playing XI.

India's probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

As far as the three-match Test series is concerned, India won the first game in Centurion to take an early lead of 1-0. India had never won a Test match in Centurion before the Virat Kohli-led side changed the record in their favour last week. India won the first Test match by 113 runs courtesy of a solid performance by its top-order batters including KL Rahul, who hit a century in the game.

Image: AP