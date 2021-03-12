Will Harbhajan Singh Be Preferred By KKR After Varun Chakravarthy Failed Fitness Tests?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have begun their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. This year’s event will see the addition of veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in their line-up. After KKR’s prime spinner Varun Chakravarthy recently failed his fitness, Singh might well end up becoming their go-to bowler this year.

KKR team 2021: Franchise welcomes Harbhajan Singh

Varun Chakravarthy fitness test a worrying sign for KKR

Varun Chakravarthy was initially selected in India’s squad for their upcoming five-match home T20I series against England. However, the 29-year-old uncapped Indian recently failed a fitness test which was conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Notably, the cricketer also failed to make his international debut in Australia late last year, after he was ruled out due to an untimely shoulder injury.

Varun Chakravarthy is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). It remains to be seen when will he be able to join the KKR training camp. While speaking with InsideSport, a top KKR official stated that they will soon be discussing about with the team management.

While he is primed to take field for KKR this season, considering that he is physically fit and only failed BCCI’s yo-yo test, the franchise still has an ideal replacement for him waiting in the wings. Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh will be expected to become KKR’s first choice spinner if Chakravarthy fails to take part in the tournament. Singh was purchased by the KKR franchise back in February during the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai.

KKR team 2021 after Varun Chakravarthy fitness test

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine were among the 17 cricketers retained by the KKR franchise on January 20. The following month, they enhanced their squad with further additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting. Here is a look at the list of entire KKR team for the IPL 2021 season.

India vs England T20I squad

Varun Chakravarthy was selected among the 19-member Indian squad. The BCCI revealed the line-up during the Test series last month. Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for the India vs England T20I series.

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur. https://t.co/KkunRWtwE6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy stats in competitive cricket

The Varun Chakravarthy stats in competitive cricket makes for an interesting read. As of now, he has played nine List A and 14 T20 matches. He has picked 40 wickets in the process, maintaining a healthy average of 16.68 in List A and 21.72 in T20 respectively.

