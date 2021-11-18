ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Anurag Thakur Shares Update On Whether Will India Play In Pak

After the 1996 ODI World Cup Pakistan has not hosted any major ICC tournament after teams over the years refused to travel to the troubled nation following attacks on the Sri Lanka cricket team in 1999. However, with cricket slowly coming back to the nation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to award Pakistan a chance to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 event which is the first major event in over a decade.

Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan is not so good news for the Indian Cricket team as their participation will now come under serious doubt. The political tension between India and Pakistan has taken a toll on cricket with teams from both nations not playing any bilateral series. The only time they face each other is during the ICC event. With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 going to Pakistan, the question remains if the Indian board will allow its team to travel to the neighbouring country.

Anurag Thakur gives update on India's participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

On Wednesday Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has said the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a call on India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan when the time comes. When asked about his views regarding Pakistan being the host, Anurag Thakur during a media interaction said, "When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon."

He further said, "Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that's a big issue to be dealt with,"

ICC names countries hosting the future ICC men's white-ball events

The cricket's governing body ICC recently released the names of the countries which will host major ICC tournaments in future. The list includes the names of the countries which will be hosting any major ICC tournament for the first time the USA and West Indies will be jointly hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup. In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men’s T20 World Cup, before another first-time major event host in 2027.

Around October/November 2027, Namibia for the very first time is set to play host to Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe have previously hosted the event back in 2003. In October 2028 the teams will be travelling to Australia and New Zealand for T20 World Cup and a year later India will host the Champions Trophy. In 2030, England, Ireland and Scotland will share the responsibility of hosting the T20 World Cup. The final scheduled event, in October/November 2031, will be the Men’s Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh.