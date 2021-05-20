Will IPL 2021 Be Completed In UAE Or UK? Fans Curious As BCCI's SGM And ICC Meetings Near

The Sourav Ganguly-headed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has the intimidating task of organising matches for two upcoming marquee events in the calendar year. India own the hosting rights for the upcoming ICC World T20, and all eyes will be on how they decide to conduct the multi-nation event amid the health crisis in the country. To add to that, the cricket board also is striving to find a possible window for the remaining matches of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Moreover, it remains to be seen how the cricketing body rises back after the IPL 2021 fiasco as their reputation is at stake.

BCCI calls for Special General Meeting

Sourav Ganguly and co. will connect virtually on May 29 ahead of their meeting with the ICC. The SGM has been scheduled ahead of the ICC meeting on June 1 when the game's governing body is likely to decide on the staging of the ICC World T20. The richest cricket board in the world has zeroed in on UAE as their backup venue if things do not go as per plan in India because of the coronavirus situation.

BCCI's General Manager of Game Development, Dhiraj Malhotra, in a conversation with BBC’s Stumped podcast confirmed that they planning according to a normal scenario, a COVID scenario and a worst-case scenario. While UAE has emerged as a frontrunner to host the showpiece event if it does not take place in India, many fans have been wondering about the future of the cash-rich league as well. Will IPL 2021 be completed in UAE or UK? Which contingency plan will BCCI go ahead with for their flagship competition? Let's assess the possibilities

IPL news: 14th edition of the cash-rich postponed

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

IPL news: Will IPL 2021 be completed in UAE or UK?

It was earlier reported that the BCCI is mulling over conducting the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in UAE or UK. The fate of the popular T20 competition lies in the hands of the office bearers as it will not be an easy task for them to accommodate the remaining matches in the jampacked cricketing calendar. The Indian team is scheduled to travel to UK for the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final and the subsequent five-match Test series against England. The board could look to lock UK as the hosting nation for IPL 2021 during that period considering that a number of English nations have also shown interest in hosting IPL 2021 games.

However, if BCCI decides to resume the league after the World T20 in November, they will have to go ahead with the tournament in the absence of England and Australia players. Since the previous edition of the tournament was successfully organised in the UAE, India's cricket body as kept is as an alternative alongside UK for the IPL 2021. UK can be a lucrative option for India as the government has been allowing crowds for sporting events. This will mean that the franchises will have an additional source of revenues in the form of ticket sales.

India vs New Zealand to lock horns in WTC Final

New Zealand were the first team to book a final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 24-man squad for the all-important fixture.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

India cricket schedule 2021

June to July 2021 - World Test Championship, India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

July to September 2021 - India tour of England (5 Tests)

October 2021 - South Africa Tour of India (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021 - ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021 - New Zealand Tour of India (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India Tour of South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

Image source: PTI / IPL Twitter