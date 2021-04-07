Will IPL 2021 Be Postponed? Franchises Panic After Rise In COVID Cases In Mumbai, Chennai

With the IPL 2021 slated to begin in just two days, on April 9, the BCCI will be on high alert regarding the alarming rate at which COVID-19 cases have been rising in India. Of particular concern to the board will be the fresh surge in cases in the cities of Mumbai and Chennai, two of the venues chosen for this year's IPL. Despite the stringent measures put in place by the teams, there has been a huge uptick in infections among people associated with the tournament, including players, groundstaff, event managers and even the production teams, leading to the concerning questions such as: 'Will IPL 2021 be postponed?' or worse, Will IPL 2021 be cancelled?'

Will IPL 2021 be cancelled?

With 14 members of the staff at one of the IPL's quarantine hotels testing positive for the coronavirus, there are significant concerns that many of the carefully cultivated bio-bubbles that the tournament is so dependent upon, may be breached soon. Despite both, Mumbai and Chennai reporting new cases each day and the Maharashtra government announcing a lockdown, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has remained adamant that the IPL will not be shifted out of these cities. Sticking to the “once you are in a bubble nothing happens" defence, it might be a concern soon for Ganguly that more COVID-19 cases are coming from within the bubbles.

While he has not yet responded to the Daniel Sams COVID-19 case, Ganguly has previously said that "even in the UAE last season, there were a few such incidents in the lead-up to the event but once the tournament started, everything was fine". However, there is an obvious difference in the number of cases coming up right now, in the run-up to the IPL 2021 and the paltry cases that came up in the UAE before the IPL 2020. As far as the question of 'Will IPL 2021 be postponed?' goes though, there has been no sign from the BCCI that the MI vs RCB match will not take place as scheduled, on April 9.

According to a report by InsideSport, an unnamed IPL Governing Council member reiterated that while they are “concerned about the present situation and keeping a close eye on the development", there is no plan to shift the IPL out of the designated venues. Instead, it seems, the organizers are betting on higher levels of cooperation from players, adding that "we have told all the franchises and players not to breach the bio bubble at any cost”. The RCB squad itself has seen 2 cases of COVID-19, which has raised concerns amongst the franchises.

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

RCB squad ahead of MI vs RCB opener

Virat Kohli (c), Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat.

Image Credits: AP