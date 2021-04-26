Will IPL 2021 Get Suspended? BCCI Responds Even As COVID-19 Crisis In India Causes Chaos

The Indian Premier League is facing some serious questions amidst the ongoing coronavirus situation in India. Even though the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is carried out under strict protocols, the league is seeing its international players backing out of the tournament at regular intervals due to reasons like bio-bubble fatigue and fear of being locked out of their home country. The league has also seen a significant drop in its viewership numbers as people in India are battling with the COVID-19 situation and are facing an ongoing oxygen shortage. All these factors have let the fans speculating, "Will IPL 2021 get suspended?"

Will IPL 2021 get suspended?

R Ashwin in IPL 2021 is no longer a possibility as he left the Delhi Capitals squad after their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Ashwin, in a tweet, said that he wanted to support his family in the COVID-19 situation and may come back if things started getting better. The R Ashwin in IPL 2021 stats include just 1 wicket in 5 matches. The Australian players from the RCB squad, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have also left the league due to personal reasons. Rajasthan Royals had to lose one more player in the form of Andrew Tye, who quit the league due to the fear of flights being banned to and from India.

IPL 2021 cancelled?

If the situation does not improve in the coming weeks, fans fear that all these factors might be a reason for the IPL 2021 cancelled news. As of Monday, the BCCI hasn’t given any official notice on whether the IPL 2021 will be halted on accounts of the ongoing condition. The good news is that the IPL will be going ahead as per the schedule even as players are welcome to leave the competition, according to an official, who spoke on a condition of anonymity to PTI.

The IPL teams, players, pundits and commentators are taking different initiatives to support the people of the country by raising their morale. The IPL is also spreading awareness through the games insisting the people to wear a mask, use a sanitiser and keep the distance. Many former players and commentators are also giving vital updates on topics like vaccination.

IPL 2021 today match schedule

The IPL 2021 today match will see the Punjab Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The PBKS and the KKR are at the 5th and 8th position of the IPL 2021 points table. Both the team would want a win to keep a secure position in the IPL 2021 points table. The PBKS vs KKR live streaming is set to take place from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The PBKS vs KKR live telecast can be seen on the Star Sports Network and the match can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

