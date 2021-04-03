Will IPL 2021 Happen In Mumbai? BCCI Likely To Be Forced Into Looking At Alternatives

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to commence on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL 2021 is just six days away from getting underway, however, there's still a massive cloud of uncertainty looming over the smooth conduct of India's cricketing carnival.

Fans wonder 'Will IPL 2021 happen' after significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

The Mumbai coronavirus cases are increasing significantly with each passing day which has put IPL 2021 in jeopardy. The ever-increasing surge in Mumbai coronavirus cases has left fans wondering, "Will IPL 2021 happen?". The IPL 2021 franchises are gearing up for the lucrative league as their training camps are in full swing.

One such franchise is Chennai Super Kings who were among the first IPL teams to start their camp in Mumbai. According to CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the MS Dhoni-led side are going to play their first five IPL 2021 matches in Mumbai, which is why the ever-increasing number of cases in the city is going to affect the Men in Yellow the most. Notably, 13 members of the CSK contingent including two players (Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad) had tested positive for the ungodly virus ahead of IPL 2020 that was played in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Maharasthra doesn't look promising, On Thursday, Maharasthra recorded over 43k cases and 249 deaths. Things went from bad to worse on Friday as the state recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 fatalities. The surge in Mumbai coronavirus cases means that the BCCI and IPL franchises now racing against time and they will need to be ready for the worse.

While speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official said that it will be incorrect to say that they are not concerned. He added that there are concerns and the board is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. The source reckoned that the current situation is something beyond their control and they can do nothing to check the number of cases. He further said that if there is a lockdown, they have to deal with the situation as it comes as there is no point losing their sleep over it.

Moreover, according to a recent development, 8 ground staff members at the Wankhede Stadium have tested COVID-19 positive just a few days before Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match that is set to be played on April 10. The development was confirmed by a Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) official while speaking to InsideSport.

The MCA official said that three ground staff members tested positive on March 26 and five more on April 1. He added that the MCA has isolated them quickly and have also called for their replacements as well. The official assured that they are doing everything possible to avert a major outbreak. The development comes as a massive blow to the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI’s plan to stick to Mumbai as an IPL 2021 venue. It will be interesting to see if Sourav Ganguly is forced to reconsider his decision to keep Mumbai as a venue for the IPL 2021.

CSK IPL schedule: Alternate venue options

Should the eventuality occur in which the likes of CSK and DC might not play their matches in Mumbai, the BCCI could look at Bangalore or Hyderabad as the ideal neutral venues for the matches as replacements. This is considering that Karnataka and Telangana are relatively better placed in terms of having lesser coronavirus cases. The cities are also in close proximity to Mumbai. The other venues which could be considered are Mohali and Dharmasala.

