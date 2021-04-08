Will IPL 2021 Have Opening Ceremony? Fans Curious As Mega Cricket Event Set To Kickstart

Despite the utmost precautions and a highly effective bio-secure bubble in place, there have already been a couple of cases of COVID-19 infections among players, groundsmen at the Wankhede, staff members at a hotel servicing the Star Sports production teams and a group of event managers tied to the IPL 2021. Thus, while the mega tournament has usually been preceded by a spectacular opening ceremony in the past, the IPL opening ceremony this year may go the same way as the 2020 version did. So as the 2021 season of the IPL gets underway on Friday, April 9, we answer the question: will IPL 2021 have opening ceremony?

Will IPL 2021 have opening ceremony?

With multiple cases of COVID-19 somehow managing to penetrate the BCCI's carefully put together bio-bubbles ahead of the IPL 2021, there is a high chance that the league will go ahead without its signature opening ceremony this year. Considering that just one major incident could disrupt months of planning and training, it is unlikely that there will be anything but a simple, socially distanced show to mark the IPL 2021 open. In a departure from the glitzy and over the top IPL opening ceremonies of the past, the BCCI has made plans to involve players and management from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India in the first match of the season between MI and RCB but not in a proper opening ceremony style event.

How to watch IPL opening ceremony 2021 live in India?

With the Star Sports network earning the mandate for the IPL 2021 broadcast, the IPL opening ceremony 2021 will be telecast in India on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels as well as regional language channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans will also be able to watch the IPL and whatever ceremonies take place before Game 1, on Star's OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The starting time for the tournament is 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2021 schedule: MI vs RCB 2021 clash set for IPL season opener

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the opening match of the season will take place between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MI vs RCB 2021 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, that in a non-pandemic year, would have served as the home ground for the three-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Here is the complete list of group stage matches for the IPL 2021:

