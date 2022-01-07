Will Iyer And Vihari Replace Rahane And Pujara In 3rd Test? Rahul Dravid Gives Update

After a dominating win by Team India in the first match, South Africa came roaring back in the second Test as they won by seven wickets to level the three-match series.

Going into the decider, Indian coach Rahul Dravid has some crucial decisions to make when it comes to the playing 11. The third and final Test will take place from January 11-15 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, with action scheduled to commence live at 2:00 PM IST every day.

Rahul Dravid has decisions to make about India's playing 11

While speaking at his press conference, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid seemed to suggest that batters like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer may need to wait a bit longer for their opportunities as trust still needs to be shown in the senior players. Vihari was only added to the playing 11 in the second Test after captain Virat Kohli was forced to sit out because of an upper back sprain.

"Firstly I must say Vihari played really well in both innings. In the first innings, he got a nasty one and unfortunately for him, it popped up and the fielder just got his fingertips to it and really got a good catch. He batted beautifully in the second innings and that gives us confidence you know." The 28-year old smacked 60 runs over both innings and gave the team a fighting chance to save the second Test match.

While speaking of Iyer, Dravid said, "Shreyas (Iyer) obviously done that two or three Test matches ago and he has obviously done that and they have just got to take heart from the fact that whenever they are getting opportunities, they are doing well, and hopefully their time would come."

Even though Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara do not seem to have had the best of outings recently, Dravid insists that patience needs to be shown for them to get back to form. "If you look at some of our guys now. Senior players and being sort of considered, senior players, they have also had to wait for their time and also have had to score a lot of runs at the start of their careers. So it happens (wait) as it is the nature of the sport. We can take a lot of heart from the manner Vihari batted in this game and that should give him a lot of confidence and that should give us a lot of confidence."