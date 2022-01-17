'Will Keep Sacrificing As Much As I Can': Joe Root May Skip IPL 2022 To Focus On Tests

The England cricket team suffered one of their most humiliating defeats when they lost the fifth Australia vs England Ashes Test match by 146 runs. They lost the famous rival series 4-0 while not performing up to the expectations of the fans. England skipper Joe Root came under heavy criticism for the team's performances after the final Test. Root was also asked if he will be participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL 2022) and if he had put his name forward for the auction. His response was no, he wants to concentrate on Test cricket only and will sacrifice how much ever he can for it.

"I haven’t (put my name forward), I think that there’s a lot that we need to do for this team, which deserves all of my energy," said Root on the IPL 2022 after the fifth Australia vs England Ashes Test match. "I’ll keep sacrificing as much as I can because I care so much about Test cricket in our country. You look at the support we get and how many fans back home must be hurting about this tour, and it hurts me because we’re representing them. The love for the game of Test cricket in our country is so strong and we have to find a way of providing better performances.”

It is pertinent to note that Root has previously never been picked by an IPL team. In 2018 he was part of the auction but went unsold at a base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. It will be interesting to see now whether he will keep the captaincy for the national team's Test squad or if the ECB will pick someone else.

Joe Root Test Career: Third highest runs in a calendar year for England skipper in 2021

The England captain had a stunning 2021 Test season with the bat. He become the third-highest run-scorer in a calendar year when he reached 1708 runs in 29 innings. With a high score of 228 runs, he averaged 61.00 runs at a strike rate of 56.85. He missed out on being second on the list by just two runs as West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards had 1710 runs in 19 innings in 1976 runs. At the top of the list is Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf who scored 1788 Test runs in 2006 at a sensational average of 99.33.

Image: AP