Will Kevin Pietersen Be Part Of IPL 2021 Commentary Team? Ex-cricketer Gives Subtle Hint

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was in India for the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 where he got the opportunity to lead his country once again. The flamboyant batsman was in brilliant form in the tournament, however, his performances weren't enough as England Legends failed to qualify to the semi-finals narrowly. England played six matches, having won three and lost many but it was their inferior run-rate that helped West Indies sail through to the final four.

Kevin Pietersen thanks India for fabulous stay

Pietersen played five games where he scored 177 runs at a blistering strike-rate of 186.32. On Thursday, Pietersen took to Instagram and tweeted about his trip to India. The Englishman posted a photo of himself and expressed his gratitude for the fabulous stay in India. Pietersen wrote, "Just finishing up meetings in Delhi and then London bound. Had such a fab trip once again to India! Thank you as always!"

The Kevin Pietersen tweet on India was flooded with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Pietersen's sensational batting in the competition and requested him to come back to India for IPL 2021. Notably, the Kevin Pietersen tweet on India also gave a huge hint about his stint in the IPL 2021. The former cricketer, who has donned the commentator's hat in the IPL in the pas, revealed that he was travelling to London which could well mean that he will miss the IPL 2021 in all likelihood, unless he announces an official decision on the same and is ready to go through rigorous travel plans to make it back to India within a few weeks' time.

Kevin Pietersen net worth

According to wealtholino.com, the Kevin Pietersen net worth figures stands at $7.5 million. The right-hander played for various T20 franchises after his retirement. Currently, he worked his way into a cricket commentator as well as an analyst. He also owns a Lamborghini Gallardo worth €160,000 ($180,000). Kevin Pietersen was also the most expensive player at the IPL 2009 auction when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for â‚¹7.55 crore.

Road Safety World Series live streaming info

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the second semi-final of the tournament on Friday, March 19 in Raipur. The game will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). The winner of the Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends match will play India Legends in the final on Sunday, March 22.

The Road Safety World Series live streaming of the second semi-final will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Disclaimer: The above Kevin Pietersen net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

