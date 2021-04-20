Will Kieron Pollard Continue To Bat Ahead Of Hardik Pandya? MI's Coach Jayawardene Answers

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene is high on confidence as the defending champions have made a brilliant comeback after losing their inaugural match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians registered another thrilling victory against SunRisers Hyderabad in their last match. However, it was West-Indian explosive all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose power hitting, in the end, helped the defending champions to post a competitive total on the boards. It is to be noted that Kieron Pollard was sent ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bat against Hyderabad.

During a pre-match press conference, MI's head coach Mahela Jayawardene was asked whether Kieron Pollard will now bat ahead of if the Indian stalwart Hardik Pandya. Jayawardene said, "You are not gonna have the same breakfast every day. So if we keep doing the same thing, then it's quite easy for the opposition to plan against us. So we would like to try and change up depending upon the opposition, condition, and what we want to achieve in that particular moment. Especially in a competition like this, we need to keep everyone guessing of what we are trying to do."

Mumbai Indians were struggling to get runs against Hyderabad, however, Kieron Pollard started smashing the ball all around the park and finished the MI's innings with two back-back sixes. Pollard was also chosen as man of the match for his cameo of 35 runs in the end.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

The Rishabh Pant lead team Delhi Capitals have travelled to Chennai after playing their first three games in Mumbai and they will face the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Both teams have won two out of the three games they’ve played so far. With strong competition prevalent on both sides, this clash is going to be an interesting one for sure. In terms of record, Mumbai and Delhi have faced off 28 times. Mumbai Indians have an upper hand, winning 16 of those encounters, with Delhi Capitals winning just 12. In fact, all the four losses have come in the 2020 IPL season - two league stage games, one qualifier, and the other, the IPL final.

(Image Credits: @mipaltan/Twitter)