Will KL Rahul Return Before World Cup? India Star Drops Huge Update On His India Return

India will begin their campaign at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8, in a bid to win their first ICC title since 2013. Months ahead of the tournament, Team India is concerned about the recovery of several injured players. This list of players includes stars like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant among others.

3 Things You Need To Know

The ODI World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 with the ENG vs NZ match

The tournament will be held for over a month across 10 venues in India

KL Rahul is likely to play a big part during the tournament for India

Is KL Rahul in line to make a return to the squad before the World Cup?

KL Rahul took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted a picture of him. While he was lying on the ground after what looked like a training session, the caption of the post caught the most attention. “Starting to feel like me again,” the caption read.

On noticing the caption of KL’s Instagram post made the fans wonder if he will join the Indian squad back before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The 31-year-old injured his thigh while fielding for his team Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2023. He was subsequently ruled out of the IPL 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final as well.

Asia Cup 2023 to mark a comeback for multiple Team India stars?

He then underwent surgery in the United Kingdom, before returning to his hometown Bangalore. He is now said to be rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy. In the meantime, a report by PTI claimed that the star cricketer might be in line to make a return during the Asia Cup 2023 in September.

As reported earlier, a report by ESPNcricinfo claimed that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff is hopeful both Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer will also be fit in time for the Asia Cup 2023. Bumrah is understood to be doing physiotherapy and has recently started light bowling workloads. On the other hand, Iyer last played for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in March, before being troubled bulging disc in his lower back. He underwent surgery last month in London and is now undergoing physiotherapy.