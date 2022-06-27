Will Mayank Agarwal Replace Rohit Sharma In India's Playing XI For Edgbaston Test?

With Rohit Sharma racing against time to recover from COVID-19, Mayank Agarwal has been called up to join the India squad ahead of the England vs India Edgbaston Test, as per news agency PTI. Agarwal will be the stand-by opener in case the India captain fails to recover in time for the fifth Test starting July 1.

India tour of England: Mayank Agarwal to join Team India

The 31-year-old Karnataka batsman was not picked in the initial squad, however, injury to KL Rahul before the series and now Rohit Sharma testing positive for COVID-19 could be a great opportunity for the opener to make an impact with the bat if he gets picked in the playing XI for one-off Test match.

A BCCI source, while speaking to PTI said, "Mayank is flying today as a cover for Rohit and if need be will be available for the Test match as UK Covid protocols don't require any quarantine period on landing if RT PCR test is negative."

Agarwal last played in a Test match way back in March against Sri Lanka. where he scored 59 runs in the two-match series. Following the test match, the 31-year-old skippered Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 and scored 196 runs from 13 matches. Agarwal has featured for India in 21 Tests so far, scoring 1488 runs at an average of 41.33.

England vs India: BCCI to play waiting game over team India leadership for Edgbaston Test

With Rohit Sharma testing positive for COVID-19 before the Edgbaston Test, the question now remains as to who will be leading the team if the regular skipper fails to play the England vs India 5th Test. According to an Insidesport report, the decision regarding the captaincy will be taken once the chief selector reaches England on June 28.

A selection committee member, while speaking to the website, has said “Rohit will remain in isolation. There is no rush to take a decision on captaincy yet. If Rohit tests negative by June 30, he will be available for the match. He is match-fit and should not be a problem. Chairman (selection committee) will reach England after Ireland series and if a captaincy decision needs to be taken, he will at that time."

About India tour of England

Besides the fifth Test, India tour of England will also comprise of three ODIs and three T20Is, which will be played across six venues. The 1st T20I will be played on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton while the final match of the T20 series will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The first ODI will be played on July 12, while the second and third ODI will be played on July 14 and July 17 respectively.

(With PTI inputs)