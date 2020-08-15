'Will Miss Playing With You': Hardik Pandya Gets Emotional On MS Dhoni's Retirement News

Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Saturday, thanked MS Dhoni for being his 'biggest inspiration' and his 'elder brother.' The explosive all-rounder remarked that he would miss playing with the former India skipper in blue jersey as he announced his retirement from international cricket.

"Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me," Pandya wrote as he shared his pictures with MS Dhoni on Instagram.

Sehwag remembers MSD

Remembering his memories of playing with MS Dhoni, former India batsman Virender Sehwag paid his tribute to the former Indian skipper as he hung his boots on Saturday. The explosive batsman remarked that there has been no one like Dhoni and there never will be. He also added that Dhoni had that connect with people and was like a 'family member' to many cricket lovers.

"Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead," Sehwag tweeted. The former Indian opener was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad led by MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Supre Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.