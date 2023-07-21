Will Mitchell Starc Be In Shape After Shoulder Injury? Daniel Vettori Offers An Update

The 4th Test of the Ashes 2023 is underway at Manchester’s Old Trafford. The Test enters Day 3 with England leading by 67 runs. England is currently 384/4 on Day 2 at stumps with Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes unbeaten. The fourth match, which the hosts must win, might make the Ashes 2023 series more engaging, thus the third day will be a contentious battle.

3 things you need to know

England looks for their 1st Ashes title since 2015

Australia are one Test match win away from clinching their 1st Ashes title on English soil since 2001

Australia currently leads the Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

Mitchell Starc suffered a shoulder injury on Day 4 of the 2nd Test

Despite a recent injury scare, Australia's team remains optimistic about Mitchell Starc's rehabilitation and ability to bowl in the fourth Ashes Test. They are already grappling with the unavailability of Nathan Lyon, another important bowler. On the second day of the match, Starc suffered a troubling shoulder injury when trying a diving stop at mid-on and landing awkwardly.

[Mitchell Starc reacts in pain after hurting his shoulder in an attempt to stop the ball during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test; Image: AP]

During the course of the match, Starc showed signs of discomfort with a left leg ailment, but team management believes it is not a serious concern. Despite the obvious agony caused by the shoulder knock, which forced him to leave the pitch for a short time, Starc returned to the pitch and prepared to bowl. He had to leave the pitch again, presumably on the orders of captain Pat Cummins, when it became clear that he couldn't toss comfortably.

What was Australia’s update on Starc’s injury?

Daniel Vettori, Australia's assistant coach, reassured fans and supporters by declaring that Mitchell Starc would not need medical scans, confirming that the injury is not severe. Talking to the media after the end of the Day 2 Daniel Vettori stated:

He's currently got some ice on it and we're pretty confident it will be right tomorrow, He's just one of those guys who doesn't like to spend too long off the park. He just wanted to get on the field as quickly as possible to see how it was. But he got straight into a hot spot and three balls in a row came to him in the field and he didn’t quite feel comfortable throwing them—I haven't actually spoken to him, but that's what it looked like, I think he felt confident that he could bowl just from his warm-up balls. When he was put to the test with three balls in a row, he just didn't quite feel right throwing them in, so that led to him jumping back off.

Mitchell Starc prefers to judge his condition immediately and confidently during warm-ups, according to Daniel Vettori. However, during a fielding drill, Starc felt discomfort when throwing the ball, forcing him to leave the pitch for a short time. Vettori also stated that there is no cause for concern over Starc's left leg. The team is confident that the Australian cricketer will recover in time to bowl in the next day's Test match.