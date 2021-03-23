Will Mohammed Siraj Be Preferred Over T Natarajan In 1st ODI? Indian Team Gives Hint

The three-match ODI series between India and England will get underway on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Ahead of the India vs England 1st ODI, both teams are sweating it out on the field as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting series between the two cricketing giants.

Mohammed Siraj likely to play India vs England 1st ODI

The Indian team's batting order is pretty sorted with skipper Virat Kohli revealing during the pre-match conference that the duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open for the hosts in the first ODI. While India's batting line-up does not pose a lot of questions, it is the bowling combination that will be a headache for the Indian skipper.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are sure to be India's frontline pacers for the India vs England 1st ODI after their impressive performances in the recently-concluded T20I series. On the contrary, three pacers in the form of Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Prasidh Krishna are in the reckoning to grab the third speedster's spot in India's playing XI.

However, if BCCI's latest Twitter post is anything to go by, Mohammed Siraj is likely to fill the third pacer's spot. The BCCI took to Twitter and posted a GIF of Siraj training hard on the field where he is seen taking a huge leap and catching the ball. The board also had an interesting caption for the post.

As far as spinners are considered, India have two options in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal, who played the first three T20I games, didn't perform to expectations as he gave away runs galore and was subsequently dropped in favour of Rahul Chahar for the final two T20Is. However, with a change in format and the Indian captain's trust in the spinner, Chahal is set to play the first ODI in all likelihood.

India vs England 1st ODI playing XI prediction

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj/ T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India from 1.30 PM IST onwards. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

SOURCE: MOHAMMED SIRAJ & PRASIDH KRISHNA INSTAGRAM