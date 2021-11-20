Will MS Dhoni Get His Wish Of Playing Final T20 In Chennai? Jay Shah Makes Big Statement

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday lavished praise on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and addressed his wish to play his last match for the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. During the IPL 2021 phase 2, MS Dhoni gave an update on his future as a Chennai Super Kings player, saying that he's hoping to return to Chepauk and play his final game in Chennai for the four-time IPL champions.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during CSK's celebratory event 'The Champions Call', in which MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, N Srinivasan, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin & others were present, recalled his conversation with 'Captain Cool' when he approached him to be Team India's mentor for the T20 World Cup.

Jay Shah also announced that the IPL 2022 will be held in India, and CSK would therefore return to the Chepauk, hinting that MS Dhoni might play his farewell match for the 'Men In Yellow' at their home ground.

"I told MS, India needs you, India needs your support, your sharp understanding of the game. Then he said yes. He said he will not take a rupee for his service. The moment CSK will play at Chepauk is not very far. The 15th IPL season will take place in India. We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like," said Jay Shah

During the event, MS Dhoni said that he wishes to play his last T20 match in Chennai. "I have always planned my cricket, my last international game on home turf was in Ranchi, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in five years, we do not know," said Dhoni during an event in Chennai.

IPL 2022 & mega-auction

For the IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni had also pointed out that he hasn't yet left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play for CSK in IPL 2022.

The IPL 2022 retention rules permit the eight existing franchises to retain up to a maximum of four players. Meanwhile, the two new teams can acquire three players from the rest of the player pool ahead of the 2022 auction. However, the official date for the IPL 2022 auctions is yet to be announced.

There are two ways in which existing teams can retain their four players. They can either opt to retain three Indians and one overseas player, or two Indians and two overseas players. The three Indians that can be retained can be capped, uncapped or a combination of both.

This time, the franchises cannot use their Right-To-Match cards (RTM) at the auction. The two new teams need to pick a combination of two Indian players and one overseas player in their drafts before IPL 2022.

(Image: PTI/iplt20.com/BCCI)