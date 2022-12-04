Will MS Dhoni Play In Abu Dhabi T10 Post IPL Retirement? League's Chief Says Talks Are On

Abu Dhabi T10 League's chairman, Shaji Mulk, has issued some brilliant news for cricketing fans as he has suggested that legendary Team India captain MS Dhoni could play in this tournament in the future after he retires from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, aged 41, has played in every IPL season since the competition's inception in 2008 and is all set to compete in the 16th edition of the tournament next year.

While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has not revealed yet when he plans to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, he did seem to suggest that this year's edition of the IPL could be his last. As per BCCI's rules, no Indian cricketer is permitted to play in overseas leagues until they retire from all forms of cricket in the country.

Will MS Dhoni play in Abu Dhabi T10 after IPL retirement?

Shaji Mulk has revealed that he will approach legendary Team India captain MS Dhoni to compete in the Abu Dhabi T10 League tournament after the 41-year-old retires from the IPL. Mulk added that Dhoni also played a key role in helping to set up the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

"Dhoni has a lot of influence on T10. He advised us before the start of the league. As he retires, we will surely approach him," said Mulk in an interview with ANI. If Dhoni were to compete in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, he would join the likes of former Indian cricketers such as Suresh Raina, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny and Abhimanyu Mithun, who have competed in this tournament.

There is a huge possibility that Dhoni could be competing in his final IPL season in 2023 after the comments he made following the conclusion of his final game in the last season. The four-time IPL winner said that whenever he was to play his last game, he would want to play it in front of the CSK fans, who absolutely adore him.

"Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice for the CSK fans. And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues," explained Dhoni.