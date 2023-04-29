The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be up against Australia in the World Test Championship final starting from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London. Both teams have announced their squads for big upcoming events and seeing the teams it will be very difficult to predict who turns out to be the winner in the end. However, despite all the news former India coach Ravi Shastri was recently asked during a discussion whether shall MS Dhoni come back from retirement and play for the Indian team in the WTC final.

The Indian selectors have picked up KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper in the absence of Rishabh Pant, however, the cricketing experts have a mixed review regarding the same, and opener KL Rahul has also emerged as a wicket-keeping option. Rahul has kept for the Indian team in white ball format and seeing his record at The Oval he can also emerge as another wicketkeeping option.

With the debate still going on, Indian fans are wondering if MS Dhoni to come out of retirement and play for the Indian team in the WTC final seeing his recent IPL 2023 form.

Will MS Dhoni play in the WTC final? Ravi Shastri answers

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was also asked the same question on ESPNcricinfo to which he replied, “Oh ya. He has shown a lot of young keepers in the country with the way he has kept in IPL for someone who doesn't play first-class cricket.”

Shastri was also asked about whether the BCCI selectors shall sit with MS Dhoni and discuss a possibility regarding the matter. Ravi Shastri replied to the question that Dhoni never played for records and statistics and once has made up his mind and taken a decision no one can undo it.

'Once MS makes up his mind': Ravi Shastri

“Once MS makes up his mind, he makes up his mind. In Test cricket, where he could have easily played for a year or year and a half, if he was statistically driven like our country is then he would have loved that 100 Test match mark, that big crowd, nice ceremony, walk around the crowd, say good bye to everyone...he doesn't want that. He's like hands up, new man is there, let him be", Ravi Shastri said.

MS Dhoni retired from the Test format in the year 2014 and also bid a final goodbye to international cricket in August 2020.