'Will Never Give Up Biking!': MS Dhoni Tells His Younger-self In A Candid Chat, Watch

In a candid conversation with his younger version recently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had advised him what all he would need to do in order to excel as a player so that he can have a successful cricketing career. However, the long-haired Mahi who was keenly listening to the accomplished legend's advice was left awestruck when he got to know that his future version's love for bikes will never and that it is the only thing which he will never be able to sacrifice in his life.

During their latest interview session, 'Captain Cool' (2021) had urged his starter version to sacrifice everything he loves including butter chicken, and, milkshakes but he then himself urged the budding cricketer from Jaharkhand (2005) not to let go his love and passion for bikes.

'I will never give up biking!': MS Dhoni 2021

MS Dhoni 2021: "But just make one more sacrifice. All those favorite things of yours- Butter chicken, soft drinks, milkshakes, etc, you will need to quit having these things slowly".

MS Dhoni 2005: "Sir you have quit all your favorite things just for the sake of consistency and discipline?"

"No, not really. "I will never give up biking! I have got 80 bikes now and all of them are your favorites and our first one too", said the current version of MSD as not only could his younger version hide his excitement but also heaved a sigh of relief.

Watch the entire interview here:

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MSD had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his career in the 50-overs format. The veteran stumper was last seen in action (international cricket) during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester and more than 13 months later, he bid adieu to the game at the highest level.

Mahi took to Instagram and announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, i.e. on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day with 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 Amitabh Bachchan-Rakhee Gulzar-starrer 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background.