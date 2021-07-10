'Will Not Play Next IPL If MS Dhoni Doesn't: CSK's Suresh Raina Reveals His Future Plans

With IPL 2021 all set to return after a brief pause due to COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Suresh Raina made a huge statement after he said that he will not return to the Indian Premier League in skipper MS Dhoni chose not to. The former Team India all-rounder said that he will play for CSK only if Dhoni returns to play the next season and if he does not, then he too would not return to the cash-rich league.

Suresh Raina however said that if the two did play for IPL 2021, and managed to clinch a win this year, then he would convince Mahi to join him to play for Chennai next year as well. Speaking to News 24 Sports, Raina said, “I have four-five years left in me. We have the IPL this year, and then two more teams next year. But I think I’ll play only for CSK till I play. I hope we do well this year."

“If Dhoni bhaai doesn’t play next season, I too won’t play. We’ve been playing since 2008 (for CSK)… if we win this year then I’ll convince him to play next year too… I’ll try my best. If he will not play, then I don’t think I will play for any IPL team," he added.

IPL 2021 in UAE

Last month, the BCCI announced that they have decided to conduct the remainder of the IPL 2021 in the UAE in September-October. According to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Vice-President Rajeev Shulka IPL 2021 will be played from September 19 to October 15 in the UAE. While the return of IPL came as great news to fans, several challenges have cropped up due to the shift in its venue.

The extension of the flight ban from India is causing problems for franchises. Moreover, with events like Dubai EXPO 2020 and the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in the country in the month of October, franchisees are worried about logistics such as booking hotels in the Gulf nation. As per an ANI report, the BCCI is yet to give permission to the IPL franchises who have expressed their wish to go to UAE in order to finalize the deal with the hotels and plan their logistics.