Will Pucovski To Replace Joe Burns In 3rd Test? Official Australian Broadcasters Speculate

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia is currently poised at 1-1 after the Ajinkya Rahane-led India side defeated Australia in the second Test by eight wickets. Team India put up a dominating performance in all three departments during the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test with bowlers dominating the Australian batting lineup.

Australia's opening pair of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade failed to provide a solid start at the top due to which the middle and lower-middle orders have come under immense pressure in the first two matches. While Wade has managed to get some runs at the top, Burns has struggled to make an impact which could force the team management to look somewhere else.

In the absence of David Warner from the side, Australia have failed to find a batsman who could play a solid innings at the top. Will Pucovski was all set to make his debut in Adelaide, however, he was ruled out of the first two Tests due to a concussion he suffered in the warm-up match versus India.

Pucovski concussion concern

Pucovski suffered a concussion during the first warm-up match when he was hit on the helmet by a short ball from India pacer Kartik Tyagi. The right-hander immediately went to ground and struggled to get back up on his feet. He was immediately surrounded by batting partner Marcus Harris and India A players while he was being treated by the medical team.

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020



India vs Australia 2020: Pucovski could return for 3rd Test

Pucovski's concussion before the India vs Australia 2020 Test series was a major setback for the home side. However, the good news for the Australian team is that the 22-year-old is in line to return for the third Test. According to Foxsports.com.au, Will Pucovski has ticked all the boxes needed to receive medical clearance to play.

According to the report, Pucovski took several days to be symptom-free before starting training. The website, while quoting Victorian cricket sources, confirmed that Pucovski has been running and lifting weights, while also going to the nets across the Christmas break.

Apart from training, the cricketer will have to receive the green light from his neurologist, who will assess his health on a holistic basis. He also will need to complete some eye and balance tests in conjunction with the neurophysiotherapist which are mere formalities. If Pucovski is recalled back into the side, he will have to isolate himself for three days and would only be permitted to train away from the squad and then return to his hotel room.

Selecting Pucovski will be a risk that Cricket Australia will be aware of with his health and fitness. While Marcus Harris could be used as an opener, Moises Henriques could slot into the middle order. It will be interesting to see if the youngster does make the side.

Image: Cricket.com.au / Twitter

