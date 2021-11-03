Will Pucovski's Ashes Dream Hangs In Balance Following Latest Concussion

Australian cricketer, Will Pucovski's dream of appearing in the opening Australia vs England Ashes 2021 Test match appears to have been jeopardised as the cricketer continues to suffer from a concussion he received while training for Victoria a month ago.

The last Test match Will Pucovski appeared in was against India at the SCG in January after which he remained off the field due to the shoulder injury sustained in the match which required reconstructive surgery. The latest concussion only adds to a list of concussions the cricketer has suffered in his career.

Will Pucovski unlikely to participate in Ashes 2021 Test

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Will Pucovski is unlikely to be part of the first Ashes 2021 Test after being hit in the nets last month which was also the 10th concussion of his career. The cricketer missed the trip to Sydney last week and was hoping to get back on the field for the New South Wales match at the MCG on Friday but symptoms are persisting and he has yet to bat again in the nets.

Victoria State team coach Chris Rogers, during a press conference, provided the latest update on Will Pucovski's concussion.

"It's no doubt a setback. I'd say now it's unlikely he will play in the first Test. All the people in these conversations understand we have an immense talent on our hands. We want him playing in three, five, 10 years so these are the decisions we are going make in his best interests and hopefully, we can set him up to have a long career," Rogers said. "In this situation there's a strong desire to get him into that Australian side because he's such a talent player but...there's got to be some thought about what's in his best interest and how that plans out. He's still so young, there's so much time left in the game for him so no need to rush him back into a Test series when he hasn't even played professional cricket and isn't 100%," he added.

Australia vs England Ashes 2021 schedule

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 with the second Test match scheduled at the Adelaide Oval on December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26-30 with the Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the fourth test between January 5 and January 9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with the Perth Test between January 14 and January 18.