Will Ricky Ponting Pull Out Of IPL 2021? Delhi Coach Breaks Silence On Australian Exodus

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, India is battling the second wave of the coronavirus with the nation seeing more than 3,00,000 new cases on a daily basis. The situation has caused the international players, especially the Australians to withdraw from the tournament in mid-season. So far, 3 Australian players have left the IPL 2021 which has raised the question among fans, “Will Ricky Ponting pull out of IPL 2021 as well?”

The Australian exodus in IPL 2021 so far

Earlier, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson left the RCB squad citing personal reasons. The Andrew Tye IPL 2021 journey with the Rajasthan Royals also ended when he withdrew from the tournament after being critical of the money that the franchises were spending on cricket in a time of crisis. The Rajasthan Royals paid INR 1 crore for bagging the Andrew Tye IPL 2021 contract. Chris Lynn, another Australian player with the Mumbai Indians, had recently requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange a charter flight to bring Australian players home after the IPL 2021 was concluded.

Ricky Ponting sees the travel side as a small issue

Ricky Ponting addressed the issue of the Australian exodus in a post-match press conference after Match 22 between RCB and DC. In the interview, Ponting talked about the revelations being made about the Australian government keeping its distance from the Australian players in India at the moment and there have been a few distractions players have faced. However, he added that the travel side for the Australians present in India is only a small issue compared to the ongoing situation that the people outside the bio-bubble are facing.

Will Ricky Ponting pull out of IPL 2021?

Ponting also said that the team members are thinking about what’s happening outside on a daily basis and they understand how blessed they are for doing what they are doing. He also hoped that the people in India are getting enjoyment by watching IPL cricket and the hearts of the team members go out to every single person struggling from Covid-19 in the Indian society. Addressing the departure of R Ashwin from the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 team, Ponting added that it is affecting the team and they are talking about it more than most of the teams. Considering his views, Ponting will be expected to stay and support the Delhi Capitals right till the end.

Ricky Ponting IPL 2021 salary

The Ricky Ponting IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 3.5 crore as per multiple reports. Ponting is serving as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 team. The Delhi Capitals are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match.

DC vs KKR live streaming

The DC vs KKR live telecast will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight in Match 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The DC vs KKR live telecast will begin from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The DC vs KKR live telecast can be seen on the Star Sports Network. The DC vs KKR live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

